Tanya Mittal teases ‘big project’ with Ekta Kapoor, says ‘badly hurt after Bigg Boss 19’

Social media influencer-turned-actor Tanya Mittal emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Months after the show, she is set to appear in the reality show Maa Hai Na. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Tanya opens up about life after Bigg Boss and her upcoming project with Ekta Kapoor.

In the interview, Tanya Mittal revisited the judgments and trolling she faced during and after Bigg Boss 19. She said, “My first show gave me massive success, but that journey was very tough for me. Being a girl, everything that happened and the kind of torture I had to go through. After that to come up and go through the same silly jokes became a pattern. I never denied that I am a very scarred girl, and I am hurt.”

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“I am badly hurt and so is my family. I never pretend. I don’t do things for content. What is real is real, and that’s Tanya Mittal. That is also why other people ran their PR agencies against me, and it is still going on. Tanya Mittal didn’t need a PR. It was just the neutral audience and masses who loved me; people relate to me. If you like yourself, it becomes a strong character for people to accept. Those who questioned me are now coming and meeting me; they just want a picture now for views,” Tanya added.

The social media influencer-turned-actor also addressed the criticism she faced over claims about her personal life. “Whatever I said on Bigg Boss was harmless. If you still try to prove that I don’t have a passport or a house or a mother, you should think if it’s right to raise such questions on someone. I never judged anyone, and whatever I have, people have seen it for years. It is just that sometimes we don’t want to accept that there can be one such person who doesn’t have a friend in Bollywood or Mumbai; she comes and takes it all away.”

Tanya Mittal on her show with Ekta Kapoor

On Bigg Boss 19, Ekta Kapoor had promised to work with Tanya Mittal, and it turns out things are already underway. In February this year, Tanya met with Ekta. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Dear Ekta Ma’am / Di, Sapne sach hote hain, aaj aapne sabit kar diya. Aapse milke yakeen ho gaya ki bhagwaan sach mein kuch logon par apni vishesh kripa rakhte hain — aur woh log alag hi chamakte hain. Aap sirf ek naam nahi ho… aap ek emotion ho. Aapne jo duniya banayi hai, woh sirf shows aur characters tak simit nahi hai, woh har us insaan ke dil mein basti hai jinhone kabhi aapki kahaniyon mein apni kahani dekhi. Ekta Kapoor sirf industry ki queen nahi, balki sapno ko haqiqat mein badalne wali ek shakti ho.”

“Aap gem nahi ho… aap toh rare ho. Rare vision, rare courage, rare heart. Itna sab paane ke baad bhi jo simplicity aur warmth aapke andar hai, wahi aapko sabse alag banati hai. Aaj main sabse zyada khush hoon… itni khush ki shabdon mein bayaan karna mushkil hai. Happiest today, no words to tell you. Bas dil se dua nikalti hai ki aap hamesha yun hi chamakti rahein aur hum jaise sapne dekhne walon ko himmat deti rahein. Grateful. Inspired. Overwhelmed,” Tanya added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

Talking about her project with Ekta Kapoor, Tanya Mittal exclusively revealed to SCREEN that something big is coming. She said, “There is so much happening with Ekta Ma’am. I got this show also through Balaji. I am associated with their talent agency. We have a very big project coming up. We are in discussions. It will break the internet. It is an announcement bigger than what people are expecting. We are not telling if it’s fiction or non-fiction, but every 15 days you are going to get news that people are not expecting.”

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Before her breakthrough with Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal was a spiritual influencer. Her latest show Maa Hai Na will air on Zee TV from June 12.