Tanya Mittal defends Pranit More over ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row, calls out backlash

Television actor Tanya Mittal has come out in the defense of her fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More over the recent controversy surrounding the “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during his Gurgaon show. Tanya admits that Pranit made a “mistake”, but said he should not be vilified to the extent that even his family finds it difficult to go around in society with their heads held high.

“I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash,” said Tanya. She urged people to question whether social media is becoming too toxic, so much so that it’s making lives of Pranit and his family difficult even after he realised and acknowledged his mistake.