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Tanya Mittal defends Pranit More over ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row, calls out backlash
Tanya Mittal, who participated with Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19, argued that social media trolling over the 'Rs 370 biryani' row should not reach a point that it makes life difficult for his family.
Television actor Tanya Mittal has come out in the defense of her fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More over the recent controversy surrounding the “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during his Gurgaon show. Tanya admits that Pranit made a “mistake”, but said he should not be vilified to the extent that even his family finds it difficult to go around in society with their heads held high.
“I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash,” said Tanya. She urged people to question whether social media is becoming too toxic, so much so that it’s making lives of Pranit and his family difficult even after he realised and acknowledged his mistake.
“You should stop at a certain point. Criticise, raise questions about someone… then stop. At least ensure that his family can continue to live in society… he is a human being too, and humans make mistakes,” Tanya further told Fever FM. She also argued that where Pranit is today, any one of his detractors could come under the same scanner another day for making a comment in jest.
About the Rs 370 biryani controversy
The controversy erupted after a viral video from Pranit More’s recent Gurgaon show had an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claim that after he paid Rs 370 for a biryani date with a woman, he expected physical intimacy in return. Pranit, instead of condemning his sexist joke that endorsed non-consensual intimacy, quipped that it was “peak Gurgaon behaviour.”
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Instead of chopping that part off the video, he uploaded it on his social media, which eventually invited a lot of backlash against both him and Himanshu. After facing massive trolling online, Pranit was forced to deactivate his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Himashu also faced a lot of flak online, which even translated to his Gurgaon job getting terminated.
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