Tanvi Kolte reacts to Sonali Raut’s claims of ‘unhygienic living conditions’ in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house: ‘We were kept very nicely’

TV actress Tanvi Kolte won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 on Sunday. She defeated actor Raqesh Bapat and took home the trophy, Rs 15 lakh cash prize, an electric scooter, and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. Following her win, Tanvi spoke to SCREEN about her journey and how the victory could shape her career. She also addressed claims made by Sonali Raut about the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house.

Talking about being the second woman to win Bigg Boss Marathi, Tanvi said, “The journey was very good. When I joined the season, I never imagined I would be able to win the show. However, I would manifest it every morning. I never thought my dream would come true so soon.”

Also Read – Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 grand finale: Highlights

Tanvi Kolte on facing Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale

Tanvi Kolte and Raqesh Bapat were the top two finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Tanvi revealed that there was a moment when she felt she didn’t stand a chance of winning. “When I stood there with Raqesh Bapat, there was a moment I felt I might lose in front of him. My journey till the finale was not easy. I played the game in its true sense, which is why the audience loved me and made me stand in front of him during the grand finale. I only thought that if people saw the show, they would have voted for me. I was also scared, because who doesn’t know Raqesh Bapat? Raqesh had told me that when people vote, they do so out of love. Even if he had won, he was like a brother, so I would have been happy. But yes, there would also have been a little disappointment of not getting the trophy home,” Tanvi said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Tanvi also shared why she didn’t say anything after winning the trophy. “I was very emotional at that time. I cannot put that feeling into words. After receiving the trophy, I wasn’t able to speak. A dream coming true so soon was something I could not fathom in that moment. It felt nice. I missed my father a lot that day. We both had dreamt about this. It was hard, but I survived it, so I feel proud.”

Tanvi Kolte on Sonali Raut’s controversial claims

Just two days before the grand finale, actress Sonali Raut accused the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 of keeping contestants in unhygienic conditions. Sharing a video on social media, she claimed she contracted scabies due to the poor living environment.

In the video, Sonali alleged that rats were present in the kitchen and consumed groceries, after which the same food was cooked and served to contestants. She also claimed that cockroaches were found in the food. As part of a punishment, 17 contestants were reportedly made to use a single washroom, where people would smoke and eat. She further alleged that chicken and eggshell waste, along with dead rats, were often found in the washroom.

She added that due to a shortage of linens, contestants were forced to share towels, napkins, and bedsheets, and that there was inadequate access to proper food, sleep, and sanitation.

Reacting to the claims made by Sonali, Tanvi Kolte said, “None of it is true. I have spent 100 days in that house, and nothing has happened to me. Others were also there for 100 days, but she only stayed in that house for two weeks. How can so much happen in that much time? I never saw anything that was wrong. There is a difference between being there for 100 days and being there for 14 days. Whatever she is saying, I didn’t find anything like that in the house. I don’t want to tell Sonali anything; she will say things. I didn’t find anything wrong. We were kept very nicely. Bigg Boss hosted us with love and provided us with good food.”

Tanvi Kolte concluded by sharing how winning Bigg Boss Marathi 6 would help her career. She said, “When someone wins Bigg Boss, a lot of work comes their way. I am also hoping to get offers for films and shows. Whatever comes my way, I will take it up. Only if I get more projects can I grow, and I think this win will make that possible.”

Story continues below this ad

Before signing off, she also expressed her wish to participate in Bigg Boss Hindi next. “I am open to participating in other reality shows. I have gained this name from a reality show. If I am offered Bigg Boss Hindi, I will take it up. It would be nice to be on other shows, too.”