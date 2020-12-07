Tannaz Irani tests positive for coronavirus

Tannaz Irani is currently seen in Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega. (Photo: Tannaz Irani/Instagram)

Actor Tannaz Irani on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. Since Tannaz has only mild symptoms, she is currently isolating at home.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. 😓😓😓😓 I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you. #covid_19 #positive #fever #weakness #dull #headache #praying #familyfirst.”

Tannaz Irani is currently part of Zee TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. While Tannaz last shot for the show on Thursday, she was working during the weekend with Bhakhtyar for a special ZEE5 project. Since she had a fever, she took paracetamol. However, when they arrived home, the temperature began rising, and early morning, the actor decided to take the Covid-19 test as a precaution. The reports came positive the same evening. Besides medicines, the doctor advised quarantine at home.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Bhakhtyar Irani shared that while the industry has resumed work, a lot of people on set have started letting their guard down, thus putting everyone at risk. He said that Tannaz had been taking the utmost care. However, since as actors, they have to be without masks, she might have got infected.

“Yes, people might call it just the flu but then the death rates have a different story to tell. I really hope people understand the seriousness, and start wearing masks, and that too properly. Tannaz, thankfully, is doing much better now. We have also sent the kids to my parents’ home. We pray that everyone remains safe,” he added.

