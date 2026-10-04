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‘So we don’t end up in jail’: Kapil Sharma on why he watches younger comics
Tamanaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra lauded Kapil Sharma for pulling off roasting without offending anyone, and asked if younger comics are learning from him.
On Saturday, the cast of Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, appeared as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India. The film’s lead actors — Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia — couldn’t help but heap praises on not only Kapil and his team, but also their co-star Maniesh Paul, for pulling off the art of roasting without offending anyone.
Talking about Kapil and Maniesh on the show, Tamannaah said, “Seeing you two made me realise hosting is on one side, but you guys are the original roasters. There are a lot of people who roast today, but you do the roast that families can also watch,” When she asked Kapil if younger comics have learnt how to roast from them, the comedian quipped, “We’re observing these younger kids to learn what not to speak so that we don’t end up in jail.”
Sidharth Malhotra also joined Tamannaah Bhatia in praising Kapil Sharma, his team, and Maniesh Paul for keeping comedy clean. “Hats off to Kapil and team, and even Maniesh, for doing comedy and roasting in a clean way, for using clean words so that the one it’s targeted at can laugh instead of getting offended. There are no abuses at all. That’s the USP of the writing of this show,” he remarked, as a flattered Kapil accepted the compliments.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Arunabh Kumar’s The Viral Fever. Also starring Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, and Shweta Tiwari, among others, it has collected Rs 58.85 crore at the domestic box office within 10 days of release, thus emerging as the fifth highest grossing film of Sidharth’s career so far.
Samay Raina’s roast vs Kapil Sharma’s comedy
Kapil Sharma’s cheeky response to Tamannaah Bhatia’s question on young comics learning roasting from him might be a reference to Samay Raina, who hosts the roast show India’s Got Latent season 2, which also streams on Netflix India along with his YouTube channel. The show was removed from YouTube last year after a controversy following guest and Samay’s fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s inappropriate remarks during an episode.
That led to three FIRs being filed against Samay, Ranveer, and a couple of others after massive online trolling. Samay took a year-long break from standup comedy before making his return with the special, Still Alive. He announced the return of India’s Got Latent during that show, which kicked off with Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests.
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On Still Alive, Samay also responded to senior stand-up comedian Sunil Pal’s criticism that he should learn clean comedy from Kapil Sharma, claiming that even Kapil personally expressed his desire to appear on India’s Got Latent before it was forced to go off air. Samay and Ranveer also appeared as guests on a special World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this year, when Kapil lauded Samay’s talent and even got Sunil to forgive both Samay and Ranveer for the controversy.
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