‘So we don’t end up in jail’: Kapil Sharma on why he watches younger comics

On Saturday, the cast of Deepak Kumar Mishra’s action adventure fantasy film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, appeared as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India. The film’s lead actors — Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia — couldn’t help but heap praises on not only Kapil and his team, but also their co-star Maniesh Paul, for pulling off the art of roasting without offending anyone.

Talking about Kapil and Maniesh on the show, Tamannaah said, “Seeing you two made me realise hosting is on one side, but you guys are the original roasters. There are a lot of people who roast today, but you do the roast that families can also watch,” When she asked Kapil if younger comics have learnt how to roast from them, the comedian quipped, “We’re observing these younger kids to learn what not to speak so that we don’t end up in jail.”