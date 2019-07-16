Tahar Rahim to play Charles Sobhraj in BBC drama The Serpent

Actor Tahar Rahim has been roped in to play serial killer Charles Sobhraj in upcoming BBC drama called The Serpent, according to Variety. The show is being co-produced by streaming giant Netflix.

“I am thrilled to play Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent, a role I have dreamed of portraying since I read a book about him when I was 17 years old,” Rahim was quoted as saying by Variety.

The show’s lead star Rahim is quite popular among the French audience and is presently shooting the Netflix series The Eddy which is being helmed by La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Rahim was last seen in The Kindness of Strangers.

Tahar Rahim will essay the role of Charles Sobhraj, who was discovered by a diplomat in mid-70s Southeast Asia. The eight-episode show will primarily focus on how the diplomat from the Dutch embassy in Bangkok gets trapped in a circle of lies and crime. The narrative will also throw light on how the serial killer was later caught and put on trial.

The Serpent will be directed by Tom Shankland and written by Richard Warlow.