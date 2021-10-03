Tabu and Shilpa Shetty create magic as they dance to iconic ‘Arre Baba Ruk’ on Super Dancer, watch

Actor Tabu is the latest Bollywood celebrity to grace the reality show, Super Dancer. On Sunday, Sony TV shared a promo from the upcoming episode where she is seen matching steps with show judge Shilpa Shetty.

Tabu appeared on the show, wearing a stunning pink saree. Shilpa joined her on stage, dressed in a yellow lehenga with large sleeves. The two danced to Tabu’s iconic song Ruk Ruk Ruk from her 1994 movie Vijaypath. Co-judge Geeta Kapur cheered for them and called them ‘so cute’. Tabu and Shilpa worked together in 1996 movie Himmat, which also featured Sunny Deol and was directed by Sunil Sharma.

Tabu, who currently has a long line of projects waiting for release, keeps her fans updated about her professional life via social media. The actor has, on multiple occasions, shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Apart from this, Tabu has Bheeshma Parvam in the pipeline. The Malayalam film features Mammootty in the lead. Tabu was last seen in the 2020 Hindi film Jawani Jaaneman and the BBC series A Suitable Boy, which starred Ishaan Khatter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer, after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn apps case. Shilpa had taken to Instagram to share a statement on the matter. Stating that ‘the past few days have been challenging’, she wrote, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.”

She added, “A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”