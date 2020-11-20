scorecardresearch
Friday, November 20, 2020
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi tests positive for coronavirus

Asit Kumarr Modi took to Twitter to share that after noticing a few coronavirus symptoms, he got himself tested and the report came positive.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 20, 2020 9:16:54 pm
Asit Kumarr ModiAsit Kumarr Modi is self-isolating at home. (Photo: Asit Kumarr Modi/Twitter)

Asit Kumarr Modi, best known for creating the popular SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Asit took to Twitter to share that after noticing a few coronavirus symptoms, he got himself tested and the report came positive. The producer added that he has isolated himself.

His tweet read , “After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार प्रार्थनाआशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप मस्त स्वस्थ रहें (Please don’t worry about me. I will be cured soon due to your love and blessings. You stay happy and healthy).”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had in July resumed shooting after lockdown restrictions were eased by the government.

