Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta’s new home: ‘I started from ground zero…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in the show, recently bought a new flat in Mumbai, and shared photos of it on social media. She wrote that buying the new house was a ‘dream come true’ moment for her.

Munmun shared a series of photos of her new apartment and balcony, decorated with lights. She wrote, “New Home New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post .. Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way.. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali (sic).”

The actor has been entangled in several controversies this year. After rumours of her dating co-star Raj Anadkat surfaced online, Munmun lashed out in an angry post, saying that she was ‘ashamed’ of calling herself ‘a daughter of India’. “13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGINITY APART,” she wrote in her post.

Prior to this, Munmun faced the ire of fans, after she allegedly used a derogatory term against a community in one of her videos. She even faced a legal case. Later, there were strong rumours that Munmun has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but in an interview with ETimes, the actor clarified, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.”