Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah Season 3 premieres on Sony Yay, Asit Kumarr Modi says ‘it is going to be bigger, better and unique’

Popular children’s animated drama Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah is back with its third season on Sony Yay. The new season of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah features popular characters from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in hyperbolic comic avatars.

Besides new episodes, the third season of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will also include the Maha episode titled Tappu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding, which will air on May 23. “This 45-minute-long episode will teleport kids to Tappu’s animated universe where they will witness aliens coming down to earth for a rib-tickling wedding celebration,” read a statement.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah Season 3, creator Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chasmah’s fun engaging adventures have always thrilled and amused children. We are glad to be back with the simple yet wondrous adventures the third season has to offer. We are very excited to bring to kids season 3 of the show and I can assure you that it is going to be bigger, better, and unique.”

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah Season 3 airs on Sony Yay.