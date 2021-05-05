Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar on Neha Mehta’s comeback as Anjali bhabhi: ‘I am no one to comment on it’

Sunayana Fozdar plays the role of Anjali bhabhi on the show. (Photo: Instagram/Sunayana Fozdar and Neha Mehta)

Actor Sunayana Fozdar, who has replaced Neha Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently spoke about reports doing the rounds that Mehta wants the role back. Neha Mehta essayed the role of Anjali bhabhi on the show.

Addressing the rumours, Sunayana told the Bombay Times, “I have no clue. It has been almost eight months since I am playing Anjali. If Neha Mehta wants to come back to the show, then it is entirely producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s call. I am no one to comment on it.”

Many fans of the series have also been commenting about how similar the styling and fashion sense of new Anjali is to the old Anjali. Sunayana stated she has no control over the creative decisions taken by the makers of the show, and has done her best to do with what has been given to her.

“From costume to styling, it is the creative decision of the team. I understand that people have a lot of expectations from the character but I decided to just go with the flow and do what I felt best. Besides, how can I bring any change in the character’s look, if the makers have a particular perception about it,” concluded the actor.

Not too long ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was in the news after a couple of users pointed out that the show’s standard has fallen drastically from its earlier days. Director Malav Rajda took the criticism in his stead and wrote a simple, “ok point noted,” in return.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV. It has been on for more than a decade now; its first episode premiered in 2008.