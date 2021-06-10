Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is also a vlogger? Watch videos

Raj Anadkat already has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube. (Photo: Raj/Instagram)

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat plays the loving Tapu, who is always up to some mischief in the series. However, in real life, Raj is quite talented and creates some fun videos for his YouTube page. Having started his vlogging journey last year, the 24-year-old actor already has more than a million subscribers on the streaming platform.

The young actor vlogs about his personal and professional life. He also gets his twin sister to tag along in some fun videos.

Here are some of Raj Anadkat’s videos:

Raj Anadkat recently made headlines after reports about his co-star Dilip Joshi being miffed with him emerged online. As per rumour mills, the young man kept his senior actor waiting on set before a shoot. This had led to a showdown between the actors. However, speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor dismissed the reports and called it ‘baseless rumours and cooked up stories’.

The young actor said that he believes in focusing on work and would smile and rise above these reports. “I don’t focus on such baseless rumours or cooked up stories. I would rather focus and give my best to my work so that my viewers get the best experience through my work . People will always talk baseless things but I will continue to smile and rise above everything,” shared Raj.

Raj Anadkat joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after Bhavya Gandhi quit the sitcom. After the initial resistance, he was accepted by the audience and is today loved by fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.