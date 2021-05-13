Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jogi’ Samay Shah pens emotional note after the death of Bhavya Gandhi’s father

Young actor Bhavya Gandhi, popularly known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19 on Tuesday. Bhavya confirmed the news to indianexpress.com on Wednesday. Now, Samay Shah, who plays Jogi in the sitcom, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Bhavya’s father. Samay and Bhavya and maternal cousins.

Sharing a photo with Bhavya’s father, Samay wrote in Hindi that whoever goes through a sad time will understand the family’s predicament. He added that only the one who loses someone knows the pain and questions why it happened to them, but they eventually find solace.

“Jiske sath hota voi samajta, auro ko toh dekhaye ka khel rachna na, auro ko to bas dur dur beth kar baatein bol na. Magar asal me, jiske sath hota voi kisi ko khota. Khota aur fir rote rote, vakh bhi apne aap ko chup karata Aur andhar he andhar chikta aur fir bar bar puchta ki kyu kyu sirf mere sath he aisa hota ?!!!,” wrote Samay Shah.

In an interview Bhavya Gandhi’s mother Yashoda informed that her husband tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, and was fighting for his life for over 10 days at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She spoke about how the family struggled in the last few weeks trying to get him proper medical aid. She said Vinod got fever about a month ago and there was a slight infection in his lungs. After a few days of home isolation, they found out that the infection had doubled.

“I wasn’t getting any hospital. Wherever I was calling they were asking me to register in BMC and when our number will come they will call me…I finally found a bed for him at a hospital in Dadar. Where he stayed for two days and then there also doctors told me that he needs an ICU and we don’t have for now. So, please shift him to another hospital after which I had at least made 500 calls searching for the ICU bed,” she told Spotboye.

She also revealed that the family had to pay an exorbitant amount to get him an ICU bed and medicines required for the treatment. However, he could not survive. Vinod Gandhi was into the construction business and is now survived by his wife Yashodha and sons Nischit and Bhavya.

On the work front, Bhavya Gandhi who played Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) son Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after working as a child artist for eight years. Post which, he worked in Shaadi Ke Siyappa and also went on to feature in a few Gujarati films like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal and more.