Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi shares photos from daughter’s wedding: ‘The experience is unparalleled’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati got married last week. Taking to Instagram, he shared few photos from the grand wedding, and thanked everyone for sending good wishes to the newlyweds.

Popularly known as Jethalal, Joshi shared a photo of the couple and one where they take their nuptial vows. In the other pictures, Dilip and his wife look emotional seeing their daughter as a bride. He is also seen caressing her cheeks while speaking to her in one of the photos.

The loving father also got emotional while penning a note of gratitude. Sharing that while one may borrow the feelings from films and songs, getting his daughter married was an unparalleled experience. Dilip Joshi also welcomed the ‘newest entrant to the family’ and called him his ‘son’.

“You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan ,” he wrote.

Dilip Joshi and wife look in amazement at their daughter in her bride avatar. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram Dilip Joshi and wife look in amazement at their daughter in her bride avatar. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram

Dilip Joshi’s daughter walks down the aisle with her squad. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram Dilip Joshi’s daughter walks down the aisle with her squad. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram

A look at Dilip Joshi’s daughter completing her wedding rituals. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram A look at Dilip Joshi’s daughter completing her wedding rituals. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram

Dilip Joshi’s co-stars and fans from the Sony SAB sitcom were quick to drop in congratulatory messages for the couple. Jennifer Mistry who plays Roshan Sodhi wrote, “God bless.” Actor Sandeep Anand also wished the couple writing, “Congratulations sir ,” on his post.

While others shared the father’s emotions, a few took the opportunity to pull his legs in reference to his character. “Jethalali tum itna accha english likhti hamari dil khushi se fulli fulli hoti btw congratulations ,” a social media user wrote. Others too joined in showing amazement at his new-found English skills.

Recently, multiple videos surfaced online where one could see Dilip singing, dancing, and even playing dhol. At what appeared to be the sangeet ceremony, the actor also played garba with other guests, who watched the TV star in awe. According to reports, his co-actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were also present at the festivities.

Dilip has been playing the main role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since it debuted in 2008. The actor gained a massive fan following after his turn as Jethalal.