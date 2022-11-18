Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji injured on sets, advised bed rest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha is one of the most loved characters of the sitcom. Fans like to see his banter with his son Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. However, the show’s fans might miss watching him in a few of the upcoming episodes. Bhatt got injured on the set and he has been advised complete bed rest by the doctors for a few days.

As per an ETimes report, a scene required Bhatt to run, but he lost his balance and fell. The doctors have now advised him complete bed rest because of which he is unable to shoot. Even the makers of the show are cooperating with him and are wanting him to recover from his injury soon.

Bhatt, who plays the role of Jethalal’s father, bagged the show when he was 35. But he had no qualms about playing a character older than him as he loved the character.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running on television for the last fourteen years. It first aired in 2008. Since then there has been a lot of changes to its cast. It recently saw Sachin Shroff stepping in to play Taarak Mehta after Shailesh Lodha quit a few months back. Disha Vakani who played one of the lead roles of Dayaben took a break from the show in 2017 and has not returned to it yet. Recently, the producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi assured that even if Disha Vakani doesn’t come back, he will get a new actor to play the part.