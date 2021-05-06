Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt adds his own twist to Yeh Jeevan Hai, says ‘ghar pe rahiye’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Amit Bhatt’s rendition of “Yeh Jeevan Hai” is winning over the internet. Uploaded by the YouTube channel TMKOC BTS, Amit is seen crooning the iconic Kishore Kumar number. The actor contemporises the track by adding the words ‘lockdown’ and ‘corona’, and ends the performance by asking everyone to stay at home.

Stating that the lockdown is important to fight the rising cases of coronavirus, the actor sings, “Yeh na socho isme apni haar hi toh haar hai, lockdown apna lo toh hi corona ki haar hai (Don’t think that it’s our defeat, accept the lockdown as that is the only way we can beat coronavirus).”

“Ab toh samjho, bahar na niklo, har pal important hai (Understand now and don’t step out. Every moment is important)”, adds Amit in the song, ending it with an important message, “Ghar pe rahiye, bahar mat nikaliye (Stay at home and don’t go out).”

While there is no clarity if the video has been shot now or is from last year, the message is definitely relevant in current times. As readers would know, Amit Bhatt plays Bapuji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and his character is quite loved by fans.

The shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was brought to a halt in mid-April after the Maharashtra government curbed filming in the state. While most television shows moved out of the state to churn out fresh episodes, the makers of the popular sitcom decided to wait before they chalk out their plans.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the show’s creator Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We have kept the option of moving outdoors. However, our highest priority is everyone’s safety. Also, in these challenging times, we wish to reiterate what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taught us through all these years — spread laughter and positivity even in times of adversity.”

He added that even before the shoots were halted, the team’s primary focus was to keep everyone safe. “While work is important, health has become a priority in the last year. This is like a new life that has been given to us, and one has to keep it safe. We are also including real-life situations and happenings in our storyline so that the audience also follows all protocols and stays safe,” shared Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.