Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns 13: How the cast has changed over the years, in photos

Television’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years today. The show, based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta, went on air on July 28, 2008, and has been a favourite of the Indian television audience ever since. With over 3200 episodes, the show has entertained the viewers with its situational comedy, unforgettable characters and slapstick humour. Its story revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Society who are all unique in their own capacity. Be it Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, or Patrakaar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak), every character is quirky yet relatable.

However, over the past 13 years, the cast of the show has evolved. So, on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s 13th anniversary, we look at the then and now pictures of the cast of the sitcom.

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada. Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada.

Actor Dilip Joshi became a household name after essaying the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada. His moustache is an integral part of his look on the show, but in real life, the actor doesn’t sport a moustache. Though he mostly looks as he looked 13 years back, the only difference is the actor looks a bit mature now.

Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu

Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu. Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu.

Actor Bhavya Gandhi played the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Daya Jethalal Gada’s son Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in the show. After working in the show as a child artist for eight years, he left it in 2017. He has done a few Gujarati films like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal and more after leaving the show. He was replaced by actor Raj Anadkat who has been playing the character for four years now.

Kavi Kumar Azad as Dr Haathi

Kavi Kumar Azad was replaced by Nirmal Soni. Kavi Kumar Azad was replaced by Nirmal Soni.

The makers had to look for a new actor to play the role of Dr Hathi after the sudden death of Kavi Kumar Azad. He died in 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The show got its new Dr Haathi in actor Nirmal Soni, who originally played the part when the show was launched in 2008.

Gurucharan Singh as Roshan Singh Sodhi

Gurucharan singh has been replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri. Gurucharan singh has been replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

Actor Gurucharan Singh suited the role of a happy-go-lucky Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom that showed people of different cultures and religions living together in one housing society. After playing the role for five years, Gurucharan left the show in 2013 and was replaced by actor Laad Singh Maan. However, Guruchuran returned to the show in 2014. In 2020, he quit the show again and was replaced by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.

Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta

Neha Mehta has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Neha Mehta has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Actor Neha Mehta, who played Taarak Mehta’s wife Anjali Mehta in the show for 12 years, decided to quit the show in 2020. She was replaced by actor Sunayana Fozdar.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

Disha Vakani became popular as Dayaben. Disha Vakani became popular as Dayaben.

Though Disha Vakani had quit the show in 2017, but it would be incomplete to celebrate the 13 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without mentioning her name. Disha, with her quirky ways, won the heart of the audience and left an impact with her role of Dayaben. Her catchphrase, “Hey Maa, Mataji” got popular and the fans of the show can never forget her garba dance.

Jheel Mehta as Sonu Bhide

Jheel Mehta was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali who was later replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Jheel Mehta was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali who was later replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Jheel Mehta played the role of Atmaram and Madhvi Bhide’s daughter Sonu in the show. But she quit the show after four years to focus on her studies. After Jheel Nidhi Bhanushali portrayed the character for around 7 years. But she too left the show for her studies. Then, actor Palak Sidhwani joined the cast of the show in 2019 and is still seen playing the role.

Jennifer Mistry as Roshan Kaur Sodhi

Jennifer Mistry plays the role of Mrs Roshan Kaur. Jennifer Mistry plays the role of Mrs Roshan Kaur.

Jennifer Mistry is currently seen as Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the show. But she had quit the show in 2013 and was replaced by Dilkhush Reporter. Three years later, Mistry returned to play her part on the show and is now elated to be a part of such a popular TV show.

Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada

Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada. Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada.

Amit Bhatt is popular among the fans of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah as ‘Bapuji’. Not many know, the actor is younger than his on-screen son Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal in real life. He was only 35 years old when he started playing the role of a grandfather on the show.

Munmun Dutta as Babita

Munmun Dutta has undergone a massive physical transformation in the last 13 years. Munmun Dutta has undergone a massive physical transformation in the last 13 years.

Munmun Dutta essays the role of glamorous Babita Iyer, who has all the attention of Jethalal, in the show. Over the years, she has undergone a huge transformation and the actress looks nothing like she looked 13 years ago.