Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team apologises for airing incorrect fact about Lata Mangeshkar song

The last two episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turned out to be a musical affair as the Gokuldham society members indulged in a musical night. However, the team went on to air an incorrect fact about Lata Mangeshkar’s “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” in the sequence. Post the episode, the makers took to social media to apologise for the oversight.

The note, signed by creator Asit Kumar Modi and team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah read, “We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon”. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love.”

As per the storyline, Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) was seen playing iconic songs from the past and the neighbourhood getting together to dance and make merry. Dadaji (Amit Bhatt) was even seen sharing an anecdote about the song with the youngsters. As they played the last song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” Dadaji went on to share the wrong year. He informed everyone that the song was composed as a tribute to the Indian soldiers, who were martyred in the Indo-China war in 1965. While the reason for the creation of the song was correct, the war happened in 1962, and the song was released on Republic Day, 1963. Dadaji was even seen sharing how the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was so touched by Lata Mangeshkar’s voice that he personally met and lauded her.

The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar once revealed how Nehru was teary-eyed after hearing her performance. She had even shared that she was approached to perform the song a day prior to the act. Given she had no time for rehearsal, she had declined to sing but on Kavi Pradeep’s (lyricist of the song) insistence, she ended up performing the song at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in front of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Recalling her meeting with him, she shared, “At first I was nervous, thinking I have committed some mistake. But when I met Panditji (Nehru), I saw tears in his eyes.. ‘Lata, tumne aaj mujhe rula diya’ (Lata, you made me cry),” she said, quoting him. The celebrated singer passed away in February this year.

The longest-running sitcom on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV.