Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sundarlal aka Mayur Vakani tests positive for COVID-19, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali team members infected too

Actor Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundarlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who is admitted to a hospital in Ahemdabad, told indianexpress.com, “I was not feeling too well, so I got myself tested, and unfortunately it turned out positive, this was on March 11. The same day I got myself hospitalised, and now I am recovering. I should be allowed to get back home in a couple of days. My wife, Hemali also caught the virus but she doesn’t have too many symptoms and has quarantined herself at home. I think we got it in Ahmedabad only as I was travelling in Gujarat after returning from Mumbai.”

Producer of the show, Asit Modi tells us that Mayur had completed his shoot and that he did not catch the virus on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Mayur had completed shooting and was in Ahmedabad when he tested positive for the virus. He is doing fine, he will be discharged soon too.”

On being asked if Mayur’s diagnosis has affected the show’s shooting, Modi said, “No, as he didn’t test positive on-set, the shooting has not been affected.”

Yet another TV show — Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s cast and crew have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sandiip Sikcand, producer of the show, confirmed the news and said that the artistes and crew who have tested positive for the coronavirus are asymptomatic and are following protocol laid down by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation as the show was being shot there.

In his statement, Sikcand said, “Few artistes and crew members who are a part of the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”