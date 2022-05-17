Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quits show, producer trying hard to make him stay

India’s longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is facing a crisis at present. Shailesh Lodha, who plays the character of Taarak in the show has decided to quit. As per sources, the poet-turned actor has requested his exit from the show, but the team is trying their best to make him stay.

“Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground,” the source told indianexpress.com.

The team at Neela Telefilms headed by Asit Kumarr Modi has had a number of meetings with Shailesh in order to convince him. The source also added that the contracts of the actors are water-tight and leaving the show is very difficult. “Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show. Everyone is hopeful that the matter will end on a happy note,” the source added.

Both Asit Kumarr Modi and Shailesh Lodha didnot reply to indianexpress.com’s calls and messages.

With a few exceptions, most of the original cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has stuck around over the years. Even the absence of Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben on the show, didn’t effect the ratings of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor, who quit the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl, is yet to return from her maternity break. The makers have not cast another actor as Daya yet.

Talking to indianexpress.com last year about Disha’s absence from the show, Asit Kumarr Modi had said, “Honestly, the Covid-19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.”