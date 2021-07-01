Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Roshan Sodhi aka Jennifer Mistry on her absence from the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry has denied the buzz of her quitting the show. Recently, reports suggested that she was pregnant and has exited the sitcom.

In a recent interview, Jennifer, who plays Mrs Sodhi in the show, termed the rumours as ‘loose talk’ and shared that she hasn’t been keeping well and thus not shooting. She also shared that she has been daunted by messages asking her if she was pregnant and indeed left the series.

“I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late,” she told ETimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

The news of her quitting the show came after she wasn’t spotted with the team while they came back from the Silvassa shoot. News reports also suggested that the actor was pregnant and thus out of the show.

Jennifer Mistry also shared that as she wasn’t well, she had requested the makers to exempt her from the Silvassa shoot. “I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon,” adding that she also had a fever a few days back, adding to her woes.

Photos | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wraps up outdoor shoot

The actor told the publication that she is in touch with the team and she is looking forward to joining the shoot. “There’s no problem. I don’t know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies,” she added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.