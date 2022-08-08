Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker on Shailesh Lodha’s exit, why he makes actors sign ‘exclusive contract’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently clocked 14 years. On the occasion, producer Asit Kumarr Modi chatted with indianexpress.com about the show’s journey. After he spoke about his six years’ struggles to put up the show on air in 2008, the creator also discussed how it gets challenging to keep the show going. One of his biggest tasks is to keep the whole ensemble cast together. Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha have quit the show, while there are already rumours about Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta are keen on exiting the show. To avoid the same, he is said to get his actors to sign an exclusive contract. While the method has not been ‘deemed as the best’ by many in the industry, the producer shared that it’s his way to keep the audience connected to the part.

“Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge… Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge to show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value),” Asit Kumarr Modi told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | No channel wanted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6 years: Creator reminisces as show completes 14 years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

The producer further spoke about his emotions when actors choose to leave the show. He said in Hindi, “When they decide to leave, trust me I am the most hurt. This is my family and I got them in the show. I try my best to understand what’s causing the despair and try to sort it out. This is a journey, some will stay and some will leave mid-way. However, I have never let ego issues cause trouble. All I have ever wanted is that everyone stays and enjoys success together. Even then if they want to leave, what do I do? The audience has given them so much love, and they too get upset when an actor leaves. I get messages asking why the character is not seen anymore. People even come up to me to say how they are upset about it. So we also have to take into consideration their emotions. I just want that we keep entertaining the world together as a family.”

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the comedy series, quit it in May this year, reasoning no growth and his wish to explore newer opportunities. When asked if he is on a hunt to find a replacement, Asit Kumar Modi said, “I want to keep everyone together always. However, if someone feels that they have exhausted themselves on the show, and want to do newer things, I still request them to rethink their decision. If they are adamant in their decision, I cannot do anything. But that doesn’t mean the show will stop. Similarly, if the old Taarak Mehta comes back, that’s great, if not, we will have a new one. My only objective is to make our audience smile.”

And when quizzed about how they managed to pull the show without Dayaben (Disha Vakani), the producer laughed, “Kisne kahan woh nahi hai? Show mein nahi hai par dil pe toh hai (who said she is there? If not on the show, she is in our heart).”

He further added, “Dayaben is one of my most favourite characters. I always wanted a part portraying Indian woman’s innocence. Of course, as you know she is busy right now with her personal life. Audiences have given the show and Daya so much love, and I am so humbled that they continued to watch the show. Trust me, I am trying my best that she comes back. But every human being has their own responsibility and she too is caught up with family duties. All I can say is that if Disha cannot return, let’s all pray that we manage to get another Dayaben. And I will assure you that we’ll keep making our audiences laugh.”

Taarak Ka Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs Monday-Saturday on SAB TV.