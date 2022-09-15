Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer promises to get Daya back soon: ‘If Disha Vakani doesn’t come back, we will get a new actor’

The wait for Daya’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seems to be a never ending one. Disha Vakani, who plays Daya, took a maternity break in 2017 after delivering a baby girl, and since then, fans have been hoping (and praying) for her to return to the comedy show. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi in a recently held press conference on his set addressed Disha’s absence and promised that the character will be back soon, even if it meant getting a new actor to play the part.

“The character of Daya Bhabhi is such that people have not forgotten it. It’s been almost five years and people still talk about her. Her absence is felt by everyone, including me. I have a lot of respect for her and I duly waited for her during the pandemic and I am waiting for her even today. We are hoping for a miracle that she can come back,” Asit said.

He later assured that even if Disha Vakani doesn’t come back, he will get a new actor to play the part. Modi said that Jethalal has gone on a fast on the show in order to get Daya back, and thus he will have to bring her back.

“Changes are necessary, even if it’s at our home. I am also sure that the audience will accept a new face if needed. I am a very positive person and I never lose hope. Whatever will happen, will be for the best,” he added.

Asit Kumarr Modi further shared that he has a family equation with Disha Vakani, and he feels that she too may want to come back to the character that she’s gotten so much love for. He added, “But every woman has a lot of commitments, especially after marriage. She is duly fulfilling those duties and if she manages to take time for us, it would be great. If not, I work for my audience, they are my boss. I will do anything to keep them happy.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV. It recently saw Sachin Shroff stepping in to play Taarak Mehta after Shailesh Lodha quit a few months back.