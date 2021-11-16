Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer confirms Natukaka is not getting replaced

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3 after a long battle with cancer. Recently, there was speculation that the makers have decided to get a new actor to play the much-loved character Natukaka. However, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has now confirmed that there are no such plans.

In a recent interview, he shared that Nayak has not just been an actor but also a friend to him. Stating that they don’t plan to replace his character, he asked fans to not fall for such rumours.

“It’s been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natukaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don’t have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Natukaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them,” Asit Kumar Modi told Bombay Times.

For the unversed, rumours of a replacement emerged after a photo of an old man sitting in Gada Electronics (Jethalal’s shop in Taarak Mehta) went viral.

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on October 3. Mourning his demise, Asit Kumarr Modi had said in a statement, “Ghanashyam Nayak (Nattu kaka) and I go a long way back and our families also were related. His passing away is a loss personally to me as well as for the show. Through the years, he kept motivating and encouraging me and, he himself was very happy with the role he was playing in the show. His absence will be felt by everyone and is a big loss for the entire team. We pay homage to a great actor and a great human being and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this painful time.”

One of the longest-running shows on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 3300 episodes.