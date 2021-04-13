Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi responds to claims that show’s quality is suffering, the return of Dayaben

The question, ‘When will we see Dayaben back?’ is something the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi, has been fielding on a regular basis. Because of her absence, a few fans of the sitcom also believe that it has become “boring” and “lacks humour”. But it is not just the audience, even producer Asit misses having Daya on his show. However, he wants the viewers to support him for the next 2-3 months as “during this pandemic few things are not possible”.

“I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show,” Asit told The Times of India. He said that a few things cannot be done during the pandemic, and he wants people to bear with him for a few months.

The popular character of Dayaben was essayed by actor Disha Vakani who took a maternity break from the show in 2017. But she didn’t return ever since, and the makers haven’t been able to find her replacement. The fans of the show had recently expressed their wish of having a new Dayaben since Vakani is not ready to return.

A few of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans also complained about the show’s deteriorating quality. Responding to his show’s criticism, Asit shared, “We give our 100 per cent and do our level best to bring out entertaining content for the audience. We can’t show a repetitive storyline to the audience because the sitcom has a repeat telecast on the channel and it is also equally loved by people and we will be caught. We can’t afford to do that. Writers work day and night so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that’s the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first aired on Sony SAB in 2008 and till today the show has aired over 3000 episodes.