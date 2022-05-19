Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha quitting show: ‘I am not aware that…”

Shailesh Lodha is best known for playing Taarak Mehta (a real-life Gujarati columnist) in India’s longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But over the past few weeks, Shailesh has been rumoured to have quit the hit show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi has finally broken his silence on the rumours.

He told The Times of India that he is ‘not aware of the same’, but sources earlier shared that the poet-turned actor has put in a request to be written out of the show. The team, however, was trying its best to get him to stay.

Asit Modi mmaintained that he was not aware of any such development and added that he is only focusing on improving the quality of the show and making it more entertaining.

“All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focusing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers,” Asit Modi shared in an interview with ETimes.

Shailesh Lodha shared a post on his Instagram recently and fans flooded the comments section saying, “Don’t leave the show sir 🙏🏻.”

Earlier, a source told indianexpress.com, “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground.”

The source had also added that the contracts of the actors are water-tight and leaving the show is very difficult. “Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show. Everyone is hopeful that the matter will end on a happy note,” the source added.

India’s longest-running sitcom also made headlines after actor Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, quit the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. The role has not been recast yet.