scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha quitting show: ‘I am not aware that…”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha has been making headlines after he reportedly decided to quit the show. Here's how producer Asit Modi reacted to the rumours.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 19, 2022 9:28:34 am
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quits showTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha has been playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit show since July 2008. (Photo: PR; Shailesh Lodha/Instagram)

Shailesh Lodha is best known for playing Taarak Mehta (a real-life Gujarati columnist) in India’s longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But over the past few weeks, Shailesh has been rumoured to have quit the hit show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi has finally broken his silence on the rumours.

He told The Times of India that he is ‘not aware of the same’, but sources earlier shared that the poet-turned actor has put in a request to be written out of the show. The team, however, was trying its best to get him to stay.

Also read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quits show, producer trying hard to make him stay

Asit Modi mmaintained that he was not aware of any such development and added that he is only focusing on improving the quality of the show and making it more entertaining.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focusing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers,” Asit Modi shared in an interview with ETimes.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...Premium
Explained: Origin myth and history of the name of Lucknow, the ‘city of L...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

Shailesh Lodha shared a post on his Instagram recently and fans flooded the comments section saying, “Don’t leave the show sir 🙏🏻.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Earlier, a source told indianexpress.com, “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground.”

The source had also added that the contracts of the actors are water-tight and leaving the show is very difficult. “Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show. Everyone is hopeful that the matter will end on a happy note,” the source added.

India’s longest-running sitcom also made headlines after actor Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, quit the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. The role has not been recast yet.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement