Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja says she ‘has not quit’ the show: ‘Whenever they call me to shoot…’

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda, who quit the show recently after working on it for 14 years, is not the first person to exit team TMKOC in the recent past. After Malav quit the show, it was suspected that actor Priya Ahuja (playing Rita on the show), who also happens to be Malav’s wife, might quit the show as well. In a recent interview, Priya clarified that she has ‘not quit’ the show. She added that she and her husband keep their ‘professional and personal lives separate.’

Priya told ETimes that she has not shot for the show in a while as she was told that her character is not required in the story at the moment. She added, “In the future, whenever they call me to shoot, I will do it.”

Priya mentioned that she and her husband are both ‘thankful’ for what the show has given them. “This show has given Malav and me a lot in our careers. Things started getting better on the work front for me after I did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the same holds true for Malav,” she said.

Malav and Priya met on the sets of TMKOC and eventually got married. They are now parents to a three-year-old. Priya was asked if she landed roles easily since her husband is a director and she insisted that this is not the case. “Not at all. There is no truth to that. Malav and I keep our professional and personal lives separate. When he was a director on TMKOC, I never told him to speak to the writers or the producer,” she said.

Malav quit the show in January. at the time, he told Hindustan Times that he quit the show to get out of his “comfort zone” and “grow creatively.”