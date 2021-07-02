Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah offer stopped Dilip Joshi from leaving acting: ‘I was unemployed for a year’

Actor Dilip Joshi made his acting debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s 1989 magnum opus Maine Pyaar Kiya in which he played a small role, but it was the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that made him a household name. But did you know that he was ready to leave acting when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah offer came his way?

An old interview video of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is going viral on his fan pages where the ace actor is seen talking about his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah offer, his days of struggle, and more.

In the video, Dilip Joshi mentioned TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi and shared that when he first heard the script, he was very excited. The actor mentioned that he was first given a choice to play either Champaklal or Jethalal. Dilip said he refused to play Champaklal citing he wouldn’t look the part and decided to give a try for Jethalal’s role. While the actor was not sure, Asit expressed his confidence in him that is how he finally got on board.

Mentioning the initial days, the actor shared that the cast and makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wanted to reach their audience’s drawing-room to offer something positive and different from the saas-babu saga, which was a hit trend then.

Watch Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s viral video here:

When Dilip was asked about his struggle before Taarak Mehta, he said, “Before I signed TMKOC, for over a year, I had no job, The serial I was working on had gone off-air. The play I was part of, its runtime was over. So, I had no work. It was a tough time and I couldn’t comprehend what should I do or whether I should change my field. But by the grace of God, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to me and it became such a hit that there was no looking back.”

Dilip Joshi starter Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms. It is based on the weekly column “Duniya Ne Undha Chasma” by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The show premiered on July 28, 2008 and airs on Sony SAB.

Dilip, who comes from a Gujarati family, has done many small and big roles in Hindi films and television serials.

In other news, Dilip Joshi shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story as he got his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination. “…and that’s Dose 2! Let’s fight then virus the besy way we can :),” he posted.