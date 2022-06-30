Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a new Nattu Kaka in Kiran Bhatt, makers remember Ghanshyam Nayak: ‘Character is forever…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to welcome a new Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the part for many years, passed away last year due to cancer last year. While earlier the makers had said they do not want to replace him, they have now cast actor Kiran Bhatt to essay the part.

In a video shared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s official YouTube page, producer and creator Asit Kumar Modi talks about how no one can replace Ghanshyam Nayak, but as the saying goes ‘the show must go on’. He adds that he is positive audiences will give Kiran the same love as they gave to the late actor.

The video opens with Asit Modi entering Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), where Nattu Kaka works. As the audience gets to see glimpses of Ghanshyam at the shop via a few old clips, the producer says that even Nattu Kaka must be surely missing all the comedy that happens at Gada Electronics, and smiling at them from above. He then welcomes Kiran, who smiles at the camera, with his hands folded, as if requesting fans to accept him.

“Every artists only seeks love, and all of you have always showered us with a lot. We were just a small entertainer and it’s only because of your love, we have achieved so much. It’s my only request now that you give a lot of love to the new Nattu Kaka. Do forgive us if we make some mistakes. I am confident he will stand up to all your expectations. Actors may keep changing, some may go away, some just quit, but the character will remain. The show must go on,” Asit Modi says in Hindi.

A lot of fans got emotional as they posted comments remembering the actor. A user wrote, “Ghanshyam Nayak is a legend and he moulded every character that he played into his own. Hope he is watching from heavens. Nattu Kaka as a character is beyond emotions. Welcome to new artist and hope he will be as good as Shri Ghanshyam was.”

Many even felt that this was the hint the makers were giving before they get a new Dayaben. It is to be noted here that after Disha Vakani quit the show in 2017 after delivering a baby, the makers had been waiting for her to return. However, now that she welcomed her second child, it seems the actor would not be coming back. Asit Modi in an interview has shared that the team is now looking at finding a replacement for Dayaben, and even started auditioning actors.