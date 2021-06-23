Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak battles cancer, returns to show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka on the show, is undergoing treatment for cancer. However, his illness has not deterred him from shooting as he recently filmed for the sitcom in Gujarat.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the 77-year-old shared that he is ‘positive’ in life and was excited to be back on set. As per the actor, the current plot has Nattu Kaka going back to his village and then chatting with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) on video call. Nayak shared that while it was just a day’s work in Daman, he is now looking forward for shoots to resume in Mumbai so that he can be back on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set.

Last year in September, the senior actor had developed a lump on his neck, for which he underwent successful surgery. Earlier this year, during a scan, Ghanshyam Nayak was diagnosed with some spots on his neck. Post which, he has been undergoing chemotherapy. The actor’s son Vikas also told the publication that his father was doing well and needed to just visit the hospital for a session once a month.

“In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which some spots were found again. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way but we did not want to take any risk and started his chemotherapy sessions again. He is completely fine. We take him to the hospital for the session just once a month. We will get a PET scan done again next month and I hope those spots are gone,” his son said.

Earlier, Ghanashyam Nayak had spoken up about reports of him facing a financial crisis. In an interview to Times of India, the actor denied being bankrupt and said that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team was looking after him. “I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes,” the actor said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.