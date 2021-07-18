Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta shares throwback photos of ‘therapeutic’ mud bath

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta on Saturday shared a few old photos of herself from her trip to Jordan, where she took the famous mud bath at the Dead Sea. Munmun Dutta walked down memory lane and posted a series of photos enjoying the mud bath during her trip in 2017. “Dead Sea and its therapeutic mud bath. Jordan, 2017…,” Munum wrote alongside the photos.

Munmun seems to be longing for her Jordan holiday as the actor shared another post with more pictures from her trip. “#Photodump from Jordan… 4 years back … 2017. Wadi Rum, Petra, Jerash, Amman , Aqaba Red Sea and more. So glad that I chose to work and travel the world, explore and experience everything that came along with it….” the actor wrote, captioning the photos.

Munmun Dutta has been in news lately for the remark she made in a video about make-up, where she used an objectionable word for a specific community. The video had gone viral on social media platforms. Mumbai police registered a case against Munmun in May for allegedly using the derogatory term.

Munmun Dutta has been booked under IPC sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act. The actor had drawn flak for her remark, following which she had issued an apology on May 10, in which she said that she used the word due to her “language barrier”.