Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta objects to ‘behuda’ comments by photographers: ‘Community aisi ho gayi hai aaj kal’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Munmun Dutta got upset with the photographers at a recent event and mentioned that they should not be making ‘behuda’ (indecent) comments at the back.

She was presumably talking about the photographers, videographers who were standing at the back and far from her earshot. Munmum said that she might not be able to hear their comments now but they will be audible later when they upload these videos online. She said, “Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hai, jo sunai deta hai baad mein inke videos mein, woh comments karna bandh kare. Jo behuda peechhe se comments karte hai, woh community aisi ho gayi hai aaj kal. (And those who make indecent comments in the background, it can all be heard in the videos they post later. The community has become like this now.)”

Munmun’s fans took to the comments section and supported her. One Instagram user wrote, “Kind of true its all audible in pap videos when paps curse be it with each other or comment or say something bad abt the celebrity they are gonna click.” Another user wrote, “What she said is correct…” “Look at her Instagram account comment section. People are very shameless, she is very right,” wrote another user.

It was previously rumoured that Munmum might quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and participate in Bigg Boss but there has been no confirmation about the same.

TMKOC saw a few actors quitting the show in recent months. Earlier this year, actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character, quit the show. Recently, Raj Anadkat, playing Tapu, bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.