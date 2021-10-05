‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team gave standing ovation to our Nattu Kaka’: Munmun Dutta pens tribute for Ghanshyam Nayak

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for a few months. His show’s co-stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Bhavya Gandhi and creator Asit Kumarr Modi paid tributes to him at his funeral, which was held yesterday.

Munmun, who plays Babita in Taarak Mehta, also took to social media to pay her tribute to the senior actor. Sharing multiple pictures with Nayak, the actor wrote about their bond and also shared details about their last meeting.

The Bengali actor shared that after recovering from chemotherapy, Ghanshayam was on set and to prove that he was doing perfectly fine, he recited a couple of Sanskrit shlokas on set. She revealed that the team, impressed with his effort, even gave him a standing ovation.

“The first picture is the last time that I met him. His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity , is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set,” she wrote.

Munmun further wrote about her equation with Nattu Kaka and mentioned how he would fondly call her ‘dikri’, a Gujarati word for daughter. She added that the last year was tough on him given his treatment, however, he wanted to keep working and staying positive. Sharing that she was blessed to have known him, the actor added that heaven just turned brighter having gained Nayak.

“He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second ‘HOME’. He would fondly call me ‘Dikri’ and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days. Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a ‘cute’ person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you. I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka You will always be remembered by me and many ,whose life you touched as an artist . I hope you’re in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you ,” Munmun Dutta wrote.

Another co-star Tanmay Vekaria, who played Nattu Kaka’s nephew Baaga on the show, also spoke to the media and shared how the veteran artist was in a lot of pain recently. He shared how Nattu Kaka couldn’t even eat anything during the last few months, leading to him becoming temperamental.

“He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace,” he told ETimes, adding that given he is recovering from malaria, he couldn’t even see him off.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi had confirmed the news of Ghanshyam Nayak through a tweet. He later issued a statement, which read, “Ghanashyam Nayak (Nattu kaka) and I go a long way back and our families also were related. His passing away is a loss personally to me as well as for the show. Through the years, he kept motivating and encouraging me and, he himself was very happy with the role he was playing in the show. His absence will be felt by everyone and is a big loss for the entire team. We pay homage to a great actor and a great human being and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this painful time.”