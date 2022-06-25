Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers reject Neha Mehta’s claims of unpaid dues: ‘Gave her 12 years of fame’

A couple of days ago, actor Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Mehta on the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 12 years, claimed that the producers are yet to clear pending dues for six months. Neha quit the show in 2020.

Now, the makers of TMKOC, Neela Films Productions, have said in an official statement that they tried to get in touch with the actor “multiple times to complete the formalities”, but she has been “reluctant to sign the exit documents.”

The statement from Neela Film Productions Private Limited reads: “We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta mulitple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication from past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action.”

Earlier this week, Neha stated that she doesn’t like complaining publicly, but given that it’s her hard-earned money that’s on the line, she hopes the makers would clear her dues. “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money,” she told Bombay Times.

TMKOC launched in 2008 and has been successfully running for 14 years. It features actors such as Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. One of the show’s most prominent actors, Disha Vakani, has been missing from the show ever since her maternity break in 2017. She last appeared on the show in a cameo in 2019. Disha Vakani played Daya Ben from 2008-2017. Actor Shailesh Lodha also exited the show recently.