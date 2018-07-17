Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers on the lookout for Kavi Kumar Azad’s replacement

Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on July 9. Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on July 9.

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on July 9 after suffering a massive heart attack. The untimely demise shocked not only his closed ones but also his fans. The actor played the much-loved character of Dr Hathi in the sitcom. While the void he has left in the audience’s heart can never be filled, the makers are now scouting for an actor who can step into Kavi’s shoes.

A source from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma told indianexpress.com, “Dr Hathi is a very important part of the show. The audience loves him and so the makers want to retain the character. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is personally looking into the casting and wants the perfect replacement. While it’s really hard to find someone as talented as Kavi, we are doing our best. We should have a confirmation about the replacement soon.”

The source also added that there’s also a probability that actor Nirmal Soni, who earlier played Dr Hathi, might be called back. After playing the role for a year, Nirmal was replaced by Kavi in 2009.

Kavi Kumar hailed from Bihar and had moved to the city of dreams to try his hand at acting. After starring in a couple of forgettable movies like Mela and Fun2shh, Kavi found his big break in the now popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Apart from acting, the actor also owned two fast food outlets in Mumbai. He would often interact with fans at one of the outlets in Mira Road.

On Kavi Kumar Azad’s demise, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had issued a statement that read, “Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything.”

