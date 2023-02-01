Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers dismiss claim that they haven’t cleared Shailesh Lodha’s dues: ‘Sad, painful when artiste behaves in this manner’

After a news report suggested that the dues of Shailesh Lodha, who played the eponymous Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have not been cleared, the show’s team has released a statement dismissing the claim.

As per a recent news report, Shailesh Lodha’s dues, that amounts to a six-figure number, hasn’t been cleared by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. The actor quit the sitcom last year, and his character is now played by Sahil Shroff. While the actor did not say much about the matter, he sarcastically told Hindustan Times that there’s nothing new to it.

However, the makers have now said that the dues have not been cleared as Lodha hasn’t completed his formalities. “Despite repeated communication to sign all dues document and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technicians needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities,” says Suhel Ramani, project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in a statement.

A source close to the production team added, “Shailesh Lodha and other actors have been like an extended family of the production house. We have maintained a dignified silence on exits and cause of the exits due to respect to the person concerned. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. To forget the relationship and popularity which they received from the show is unethical. Payment is not an issue. He will get his dues but he needs to do closure and sign the papers.”

The show’s team claimed they have not delayed payments of any artiste even by a single day. “If that was the case, no artist would have worked with the production. It is very sad and painful when an artist behaves in this manner. Every artist working in such a long running daily show has to be disciplined. TMKOC is a daily show and the team works round the clock to maintain the quality of the show. One cannot be ungrateful to the audience.”

Created by Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.