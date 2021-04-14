Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is reborn as Gokuldhamchi Duniyadaria and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, targets Marathi and Telugu audience

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is set to reach out to its regional audience by streaming its episode in Marathi and Telugu, titled Gokuldhamchi Duniyadaria and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, respectively.

Neela Film Productions, the force behind the popular series made the announcement on Tuesday, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The dubbed episodes garnered an overwhelming response within a few hours of being dropped on YouTube. The makers also plan to curate and upload the best moments of the show from over the last 12 years.

While the Marathi channel Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari already has 10 episodes on it, Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, the Telugu version as of now has eight videos. The makers also plan to launch the show in other regional languages.

Apart from the dubbed episodes, Asit Kumarr Modi recently collaborated with Sony Yay to launch an animated version of Taarak, titled Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah. It’s the first time that both live action and animated series would be concurrently airing on television.

Speaking about what made him venture into animation, Modi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “For a very long time, we wanted to jump into animation. This is for the first time that a show and its animated version will be airing together at the same time on television. I am so glad that the team could pull this off even amid such unprecedented times. Everyone has worked really hard on Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah. We have tried to make every character look sweet and relatable, so that people feel they are reliving their own lives through the show.”

Full interview here | Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah a gift for kids during pandemic: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been inspired from the famous humorous column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma’ written by the eminent Gujarati writer Tarak Mehta. The premise revolves around daily happenings in Gokuldham Co-operative Society, and its various members and covers topical issues which are socially relevant. Launched in 2008 on SAB TV, it is billed as the world’s longest-running daily comedy show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed more than 3100 episodes and still continues to be a favourite among masses.