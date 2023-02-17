scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can now enjoy a game inspired by the show, titled ‘Run Jetha Run’

The game inspired by the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is named 'Run Jetha Run'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah game showTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now has a mobile phone game inspired by it.

One of the longest-running shows on Indian television right now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has a dedicated fanbase. The show and its characters have enjoyed the undivided love of its followers over the years. To capitalise on this fan love, the makers have now launched a game show inspired by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Titled ‘Run Jetha Run’, the game has the character of Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), competing against his wife Dayaben and other members of the Gokuldham society..

The makers have shared the game’s poster and announcement on their Twitter page. “Choose between Jetha, Popat, Daya, Babita & many more”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC was also in the news as the makers have found a new Tapu for the show in actor Nitish Bhaluni. The official YouTube channel of the show shared a video featuring the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi introducing the actor as the new Tapu. This is the third time an actor will be playing the role. Previously, Raj Anadkat and Bhavya Gandhi played Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:59 IST
