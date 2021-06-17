Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Inside the real Gada Electronics, watch video

All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans know that Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), is a character in itself. The store sees tons of drama involving Jetha, Nattu Kaka and Bagha. However, did you know that there is actually a shop named Gada Electronics in Mumbai’s Khar area? Actor Garima Goel, who made a cameo appearance in the popular sitcom, recently visited the store.

As per the actor, 12 years ago, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ka team noticed the shop, which was undergoing a renovation back then. They asked the owner Shekhar Gadiyar if they could shoot for a day. Post the shoot, the shop became popular as Jethalal’s Gada Electronics, and thus the shop owner did not change the shop’s name.

During the conversation with Goel, Gadiyar said he was never afraid of theft, but he was scared of scratches or dents on his goods while the team shot at his store. However, he added that over the years, no accident has happened in the shop. “They came for one day, and now it’s 12 years. I can’t even believe we have already crossed 12 years. It’s a really good association,” the shop owner said.

Watch Videos | Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is also a vlogger?

Garima Goel also revealed that when the shoot happens, only a few products are kept at the store. The rest of the products are moved to the godown. The owner also informed that his customers are kind enough to return if they visit during shoot hours, and thus he does not faces any loss. They also discussed that the shop has become popular because of Jethalal and people often visit the place as fans. “They click pictures with our brand name and flaunt it,” added the owner of Gada Electronics.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.