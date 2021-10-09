Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi hints he could return to the show: ‘Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh’

The original Roshan Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh left the long running television show in 2020. Now, in a recent interview, Singh has opened up about why he quit the show.

“Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don’t want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team,” Singh told ET Times.

After Singh’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), two actors have played the character – one before he returned to the show and one in 2020. On this, Gurucharan says, he was the one who actually suggested the actors to the casting team of TMKOC.

He said, “I had met the one who replaced me before (Laad Singh) and told him that he should do it well as he has got a very plum assignment. I remember meeting him in a Gurdwara in Mumbai (Andheri, Four Bunglows). The other Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri) was in a way recommended by me; he used to work in our show in the Creative team and I suggested that he will do it aptly. Frankly, I haven’t seen much of the second one to give you an assessment. But I think there are several people who still want me back.”

There were rumours that Gurucharan had to leave the show due to delays in his payment, however, the actor was tight-lipped on the issue, and said, “Hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect.). There are some other reasons I don’t want to talk about.”

On being probed further about whether he plans on returning to the show, Singh said, “God knows, I don’t know. Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh (If God wishes) I will return. But nothing as such for now. Last time too, I hadn’t expected or planned, it just happened.”