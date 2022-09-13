scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

First Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah promo featuring new ‘Mehta sahab’: Shailesh Lodha out, Sachin Shroff in. Watch

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit it in May this year. Sachin Shroff has replaced him.

new taarak mehtaSachin Shroff will soon step into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Sachin Shroff, Shailesh Lodha/Instagram)

Taarak Mehta is all set to return to television’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but not in Shailesh Lodha. The makers have found a new actor to play the role, and it is Sachin Shroff, a popular face on Indian television.

A new promo of the show, which was shared on Instagram, had the residents of Gokuldhaam society celebrating Ganesh Utsav. In it, Anjali Mehta, Taarak Mehta’s wife, was walking away from the pandal when a familiar voice singing the Ganesh aarti stopped her. The promo was shared with the caption, “Aakhir kaun kar raha hai Ganpati Bappa ki Aarti ⁉️ Janane ke liye dekhte rahiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah, Mon-Sat raat 8:30 baje.”

Also read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduces new Nattu Kaka: ‘Character is forever…’

Excited by the return of ‘Mehta Sahab’, fans welcomed actor Sachin Shroff to the show. One of them commented, “Welcome to tmkoc family @sachinshroff1 Mehta Ji🙏🏻” Many just left the name of the actor in the comments section. The speculations around Shroff joining the show as Taarak have been going around for some time now. The actor was last seen in Star Plus’s show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

However, a few fans also demanded the return of Shailesh Lodha as Taarak. They mentioned how much they miss him in the show. One of them wrote, “Old tarak mehta is best👍💯”. Another added, “Shailesh lodha plz come back in Tmkoc show.” An Instagram user also added, “Miss you Sailesh Lodha sir and disha vakani ma’am.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Also read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi praises ‘great artiste’ Disha Vakani: ‘From day one our chemistry was perfect’

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the comedy series, quit it in May this year, reasoning no growth and his wish to explore newer opportunities. Earlier, Disha Vakani also left the show and has not been replaced yet. Having launched in 2008, the SAB TV show is the longest-running show on Indian television.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:29:26 pm
Next Story

Chennai: 2 more animal birth control centres likely to control stray dog population

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement