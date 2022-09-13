First Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah promo featuring new ‘Mehta sahab’: Shailesh Lodha out, Sachin Shroff in. Watch

Taarak Mehta is all set to return to television’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but not in Shailesh Lodha. The makers have found a new actor to play the role, and it is Sachin Shroff, a popular face on Indian television.

A new promo of the show, which was shared on Instagram, had the residents of Gokuldhaam society celebrating Ganesh Utsav. In it, Anjali Mehta, Taarak Mehta’s wife, was walking away from the pandal when a familiar voice singing the Ganesh aarti stopped her. The promo was shared with the caption, “Aakhir kaun kar raha hai Ganpati Bappa ki Aarti ⁉️ Janane ke liye dekhte rahiye #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah, Mon-Sat raat 8:30 baje.”

Excited by the return of ‘Mehta Sahab’, fans welcomed actor Sachin Shroff to the show. One of them commented, “Welcome to tmkoc family @sachinshroff1 Mehta Ji🙏🏻” Many just left the name of the actor in the comments section. The speculations around Shroff joining the show as Taarak have been going around for some time now. The actor was last seen in Star Plus’s show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

However, a few fans also demanded the return of Shailesh Lodha as Taarak. They mentioned how much they miss him in the show. One of them wrote, “Old tarak mehta is best👍💯”. Another added, “Shailesh lodha plz come back in Tmkoc show.” An Instagram user also added, “Miss you Sailesh Lodha sir and disha vakani ma’am.”

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the comedy series, quit it in May this year, reasoning no growth and his wish to explore newer opportunities. Earlier, Disha Vakani also left the show and has not been replaced yet. Having launched in 2008, the SAB TV show is the longest-running show on Indian television.