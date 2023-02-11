Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finds a new Tapu in Nitish Bhaluni

Actor Nitish Bhaluni has reportedly been roped in to the role of Tapu in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The role was earlier played by actor Raj Anandkat, who announced his exit from the show in December 2022.

Nitish has reportedly started shooting for the show and will be introduced as Jethalal’s son in the upcoming episodes. Nitish has previously appeared on the TV show Meri Doli Mere Angna.

Raj announced the end of his five-year-long association with the popular show in December 2022. He released an official statement, which read, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career.” Before Raj, Tapu was played Bhavya Gandhi.

Prior to Raj, actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character in the show had announced his exit. Later, actor Sachin Shroff took on the role and entered the show. Recently, there were reports that the makers of the show had not cleared Shailesh’s dues. However, the makers denied these claims and released a statement.

Suhel Ramani, project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said, “Despite repeated communication to sign all dues document and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technicians needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities.”