scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan wants new Daya on screen, director reacts: ‘Not in my hands’

Here's how the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacted when a fan of the show expressed their disappointment on not seeing the popular character of Daya on screen anymore.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 7:39:43 pm
disha vakaniDisha Vakani as Daya in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Neela Tele Films)

Disha Vakani famously played the role of Daya in the popular television show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but it looks like some fans have moved on from her portrayal as they want a new Daya to take over the mantle. In an exchange on Instagram, a fan expressed their disappointment on not seeing Daya on screen for such a long time to the show’s director Malav Suresh Rajda.

Commenting upon the aforementioned subject, the fan lamented the ‘loss’ of Daya’s character in the show and even suggested that the director should hire someone new to play her. “Plz new Daya ko lay aao sir. Itna wait karke bhi koi fayda hoga kya, aap hi socho. Bechare fans kabse wait kar rahe Daya k liye (Please introduce new Daya to the show, sir. It is about time, what is the point in delaying the inevitable? Daya’s fans miss her deeply),” read the comment.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Rajda quickly responded to the comment and said in a lighter vein, “Main zyada bolunga to naya director le aayenge. (If I speak too much, they will get a new director) It is not in my hands at all. I just direct the show. Don’t and can’t take decisions regarding actors and a lot of other things. But whatever happens, happens for the best.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
taarak mehta photo A screenshot of the exchange that took place on Instagram.

Disha Vakani had famously essayed the role for a long time before she took maternity break in 2017. However, her performance’s impact was such that the showrunners have been unable to find a replacement for her till date.

Not too long ago, another fan had commented on the social media platform about the show’s deterioration in terms of content.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb photos
Ranveer Singh flaunts new look, Shraddha Kapoor returns to ‘paradise:’ 15 celeb photos you cannot miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x