Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani looks unrecognisable in viral photo, fans miss Dayaben

It’s been four years that Disha Vakani exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But fans make sure to dig out news and updates about the TV actor given the popularity of her character Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben.

In a new picture doing the rounds of the fan pages, Disha is seen holding a child. If that’s her daughter, the click happens to be bit old as the kid is four today, and the one Disha is carrying looks like a baby.

Disha played Jethalal’s wife and Tapu’s mother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She took a maternity break from the show in 2017. According to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.

Ever since, fans have been missing her and speculating about her return. Producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi earlier told indianexpress.com that the audience would get to see Daya’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, the animated version of the sitcom. He added, “Honestly, the Covid-19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.