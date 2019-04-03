Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, makers start hunt for new Dayaben

It seems to be the end of the road for Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor, who played the iconic character of Daya in the daily, took a break after delivering a baby in 2017. While the makers had decided to wait for her, Disha seems to be in no mood to come back. The creator and producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi on Wednesday confirmed they will now start auditioning actors for Daya’s role.

In a statement to indianexpress.com, Asit said, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya’s return. And as it’s said, the show must go on.”

Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mumbai-based chartered accountant Mayur Padia in November 2015 and delivered a baby girl on November 30, 2017. Through her pregnancy, Disha like a committed actor had shot for the show. Her mother-in-law, reportedly, accompanied the actor to the shoots to take care of all her comforts.

This is not the first time that news of her replacement has surfaced. But time and again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi had maintained that he wouldn’t want any change in his show’s family and was ready to adjust with her timings. Buzz in the industry also suggests that Disha’s husband is not keen on her getting back to work. He had even, reportedly, demanded a huge amount from the makers if she was to get back on the show.

The SAB TV sitcom has been on air since 2008 and recently celebrated the completion of 2700 episodes. Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Disha’s husband Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays a character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.

As per sources, the replacement may take some time as the makers don’t want to compromise on the actor playing the important part. Now only time will tell who gets to step into the shoes of Disha Vakani to play the popular character of Dayaben.