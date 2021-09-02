Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director shares photos with wife Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter: ‘Yahaan meri chalti hai’

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah director Malav Rajda, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of photos with his wife Priya Ahuja on set recently. Priya plays the role of Rita Reporter in the show.

In his post, Malav explained how he goes from explaining the scene to her and letting her know who’s the boss, to finally pleading to let him boss her around on set. He wrote, “1st pic: Explaining the scene to her, 2nd pic: Explaining her yahan meri chalti hai, 3rd pic: Requesting her yahan meri chalne de, 4th pic: She finally agrees with a condition ghar pe toh uski hi chalegi.”

Malav usually shares fun posts and reels with his wife Priya, as well as some of their close family moments. In one of his earlier posts he had written, “It’s always better when we’re together.” The couple has a son named Ardaas, who was born in November 2019. After his birth, Priya has not been seen so frequently on TMKOC.

Last month, there were rumours about rifts between the actors on the popular sitcom, in particular Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat. However, Joshi rubbished the rumours and said that he doesn’t pay heed to such speculations. “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” he had told The Times of India.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah launched in 2008 and recently completed 3200 episodes.