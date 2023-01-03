Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda quits the show after 14 years: ‘It’s best to move out to grow creatively’

Last month Raj Anadkat aka Tapu left the long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, the show’s director Malav Rajda has decided to end his 14-year-long association with the sitcom. This is one of the major exits from the show after Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role of Taarak Mehta, also left the show last year.

While there have been rumours of Malav quitting the show due to differences with the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the director has clarified that his decision of leaving the show is purely because he wants to “get out of his comfort zone” and “grow creatively.”

He told Hindustan Times, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house.” He added that he has ‘gratitude’ for the show’s producer Asit Modi.

The director also called his journey on the show “beautiful”. He also said that he has not only earned money and fame from the show but also found his life partner on the sets of the show. Malav is married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja who played the role of reporter Rita Shrivastav on the show.

Having launched in 2008, the SAB TV show is the longest-running show on Indian television. However, it has seen several changes in its cast due to actors leaving the show. Raj Anandkat, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, ​and Gurucharan Singh are some of the actors who quit the show. The show’s fans are still waiting for Disha Vakani to return to the show in the role of Dayaben.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, the show’s producer Asit Modi had shared how the makers had paid special attention to the show’s casting and spent six months over it before starting the show. “We wanted to be sure that each actor suits the part. Also, we wanted them to be relatable. This is why we took mostly new faces. I had worked with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani too had been doing theatre. Even then, most of them had no experience working on a daily show and it took us time to get into the grind. Tappu Sena, the kids, were all new and I think they brought a different energy to the table. The actors made the show reach newer heights,” he had said.