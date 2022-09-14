scorecardresearch
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi enjoys a vacation in California, fans say ‘Even Jethalal needs a break’

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is on a vacation in California.

jethalal, dilip joshiDilip Joshi plays Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagarm)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a new Taarak with Sachin Shroff joining the cast of the show. While fans are yet to warm up towards the new replacement, some have expressed on social media that after many replacements of key characters on the show, Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal might be next in line. Dilip has been missed by the fans in a few recent episodes.

But it looks like Dilip Joshi was missing from the recent episodes because the actor is on vacation in California. Dilip shared a few photos from California’s Sequoia National Park with the caption, “Learning to respect one’s roots from the best! Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya 🙃😇”.

 

Fans were happy to see that Dilip was taking a break and cheered him on. “Even Jethalal needs a break,” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “Sir please come back to the show. It’s not fun without you.” Another fan commented that they want Dilip to speak to Shailesh Lodha and make him come back to the show. “Dilip Sir, aap Shailesh sir ko bulvao vapis. Kuch karo aap. (Please call Shailesh sir back. Please do something.)”

Also Read |Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji’s film is an affront to the acting talents of Alia Bhatt

TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently shared that they wished Sachin gets the same love from the audience as Shailesh. He told AajTak.in, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.”

Sachin’s introduction episode aired on Tuesday.

