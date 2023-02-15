Dilip Joshi says ‘funny part is missing’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Disha Vakani’s departure

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of the most popular and longest-running television sitcoms in India, the show has been marred by sustained behind-the-scenes drama, usually involving the departure of cast members. Most prominently, Disha Vakani dropped out of the series despite playing the fan-favourite character Daya.

In a recent media interaction, the show’s lead actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jetlalal, revealed that he misses Daya’s character and that show is lesser off because of her absence. He said, “It totally depends on the makers. They will decide if they wish to replace and cast a new actor or not. As an actor, I miss the character of Daya. For a long time you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up. Kal kisne dekha.”

After Disha Vakani left the show, fans have been demanding that she be brought back. And now, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi, dropped hints that they are working on the character to make a comeback on the show. Disha played Daya for a decade before she went on maternity break in 2017 and did not return to the show.

At the press conference, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “People have been asking us about Daya bhabhi’s return and we did not have an answer to it. Humaari bohot icchha hai ki purani Daya bhabhi (Disha Vakani) waapis aa jaaye (we wish Disha Vakani returns as Daya bhabhi), we pray to god that she comes back to do the show. But she has some family commitments and she’s focusing on her family life now. Unkaa aanaa thoda mushkil lag raha hai (Her comeback looks difficult).”

“But now that new Tapu has come, a new Daya bhabhi will come too and her garba and dandiya will start in Gokuldhaam soon. Wait for a little bit more because Daya bhabhi’s character is not difficult and to find the right actor to play that character is not an easy job in itself. We also have to make episodes every day, so that also has added to the delay in getting the new actor. We can understand that the audiences have been missing Daya bhabhi. I miss her too, my family misses her as well. All I can say is the wait is going to be short and we’ll have a new Daya bhabhi soon,” Asit added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen several new faces since many of the show’s original cast members have moved on to other projects. Asit recently introduced Nitish Bhaluni as the new Tapu in the show. He has replaced Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu after Bhavya Gandhi left the show.