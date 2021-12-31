Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi on daughter sporting grey hair at her wedding: ‘Never a point of discussion in our house’

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s daughter got married last month. While fans enjoyed seeing him happily fulfilling his role as a father, many could not help but appreciate his daughter Niyati for refusing to bow to societal pressures and sporting grey hair at her wedding. The proud father has now opened up about the same and said that while they never imagined this kind of reaction, they are happy that she could inspire others.

“Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn’t even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask,” Dilip Joshi told Bombay Times.

The actor then went on to share that since Niyati has always stayed away from the limelight, she was shocked when she started trending on social media. Sharing that initially when people started talking about his daughter, she was taken aback. “She likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can’t control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that’s great,” he added.

Dilip Joshi also opened up about his popular sitcom and how it changed his career. The actor shared that while it might have been stagnant to be doing the same role for years, he has survived because it’s a comedy show. He added, “It’s fun being a part of it. So, till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this one is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason.” He had even credited Amitabh Bachchan recently stating how once he moved to television with Kaun Banega Crorepati, the world started looking at the medium differently.